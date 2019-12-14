Turkey Expects to Hold Bilateral Summit on Syria With Russia in February -Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Turkey plans to hold a separate bilateral summit with Russia along with a multilateral summit on Syria , which is scheduled to be held in Istanbul in February , Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Sputnik on Saturday.

In early December, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the summit on Syria would be held in Istanbul in February with the participation of the heads of Turkey, Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

"We will hold a summit on Syria with the participation of the heads of the Germany, France and the United Kingdom, and we will separately organize a bilateral summit with Russia," Cavusoglu said on the sidelines of the Doha Conference in the Qatari capital.