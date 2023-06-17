UrduPoint.com

Turkey Expects To Receive 60Mln Guests, Earn $56Bln From Tourism In 2023 - Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Turkey expects 60 million visitors and $56 billion in tourism revenue this year and 90 million visitors and $100 billion in 2028, Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on Friday.

Ersoy recalled Turkey's record-breaking tourism performance before the pandemic, in 2019, when tourist arrivals totaled 51.5 million and tourism revenues reached $39 billion.

"By the end of 2022, Turkey received 51.5 million visitors, and tourism revenue already reached $46 billion," the minister was quoted as saying by Turkish news agency Anadolu.

He added that Turkey was ranked sixth in the global tourism industry as of 2019, and rose to third place last year.

"Rival countries during the pandemic were not able to successfully manage the processes. We, on the other hand, did very well and brought the sector to the third place. This only shows how successfully the country and the government managed the situation," Ersoy said.

The minister said that the "Turkey's Centennial" concept sets even more ambitious goals for the country, such as 90 million visitors and $100 billion in 2028. Turkey will be among the top three or four tourism countries in the world, he added.

In January, Ersoy said that Turkey's tourism revenues hit a record of more than $46 billion in 2022.

