KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Turkey hopes the country's borders will remain open to Russians, Mucahit Kucukyilmaz, head adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We maintain a normal rhythm of life to the extent we can, we assume a scenario in which the borders will remain open," Kucukyilmaz said.

He said the policies of different countries are changing rapidly due to the changing situation with COVID-19.

The decision to resume flights between Russia and Turkey was made in the second half of June. Regular and charter flights began to operate from Russia to Turkey on June 22.

However, recently Turkey has registered an increasing number of coronavirus cases.