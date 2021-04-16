Turkey Expects to Resolve Maritime Issues With Greece Through Dialogue - Foreign Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Turkey highly regards the revival of dialogue with Greece and supports resolving existing issues between the two countries through constructive negotiations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Ankara on Thursday.

Dendias has come with an official visit to Turkey to discuss bilateral relations with Cavusoglu and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

"Agreed w/FM @NikosDendias of #Greece to maintain dialogue. Discussed outstanding issues, problems of our minority, fight against terrorism, migration and regional issues. Expecting more sincere and constructive attitude from Greece," Cavusoglu tweeted after the meeting.

According to the Turkish top diplomat, the issue of maritime zones in the Mediterranean should be resolved directly between Athens and Ankara, without third parties and through diplomatic channels. He also urged Greece to abandon ultimatums and seek more constructive ways.

Cavusoglu announced that Turkey has proposed to hold a conference on the Mediterranean and is waiting for a response.

The talks took place amid deteriorating relations between Athens and Ankara as Turkish scientific vessels continue with research missions in waters that Greece considers its exclusive economic zone. The disputes have led to the Greek military being put on high alert.