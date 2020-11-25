UrduPoint.com
Turkey Expects To Start Coronavirus Vaccination In December - Erdogan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 02:39 PM

Turkey Expects to Start Coronavirus Vaccination in December - Erdogan

Turkey expects to begin vaccination against the coronavirus in December, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Turkey expects to begin vaccination against the coronavirus in December, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday.

According to the Turkish Health Ministry, Ankara wants to buy 10 million doses of vaccine from the Chinese company SinoVac.

"We are closely following the development of vaccines in Russia, China, the United States, other countries, and have already made a preliminary order. We hope that we can start using the vaccine as soon as next month," Erdogan told the Turkish parliament.

