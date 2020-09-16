UrduPoint.com
Turkey Exports Tomato Paste To 99 Countries

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:04 PM

Turkey exports tomato paste to 99 countries

Various aerial shots during harvest season for tomatoe producers in Turkey's eastern Elazig province. Elazig eyes 500 tons of export to abroad in 2020

ELAZIQ,TURKEY (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Various aerial shots during harvest season for tomatoe producers in Turkey's eastern Elazig province. Elazig eyes 500 tons of export to abroad in 2020.

Turkey exported tomato paste to 99 countries during the first eight months of this year, according to an exporter association's data.

The country's tomato paste exports increased by 4.

37% in the eight-month period year-on-year, according to an Anadolu Agency report compiled from data by the Uludag Exporters' Association. The exports totaled $93.4 million.

Iraq was the main destination for these exports with 63.35%, followed by Germany.Turkey is among the top 10 countries in terms of agricultural income globally. In the first eight months of 2020, Turkey's overall exports amounted to $102.5 billion.

