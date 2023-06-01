(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Turkey has expressed its general support for Sweden's application to join NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, the alliance's secretary general, said on Thursday.

"In general, Turkey has expressed that they are supportive of Sweden's membership.

And TUrkey stands by the decision they made together with all the allies to invite Sweden. When you invite Sweden to become a member, then their purpose is to make Sweden a full member" Stoltenberg said during a press conference.