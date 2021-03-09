UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Extends Ban On Layoffs For Two More Months

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 12:27 PM

Turkey extends ban on layoffs for two more months

Aimed at protecting employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey extended a ban on layoffs for another two months starting as of March 17, according to a presidential decree published on Official Gazette early Tuesday

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Aimed at protecting employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey extended a ban on layoffs for another two months starting as of March 17, according to a presidential decree published on Official Gazette early Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, Zehra Zumrut Selcuk, the minister of family, labour and services, said the government continued its measures to protect employees??????? during the normalization process.

In line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decision, the government is extending cash assistance as well as restrictions on termination of employment for two more months, she added.

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter Tayyip Erdogan March Post Family Government Labour Employment

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Remaining matches are likely to be played i ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Signed Decree on Early Reti ..

54 seconds ago

Miner dies, four injured as portion of chromites m ..

55 seconds ago

Sadiq Sanjrani strong candidate for Senate Chairma ..

58 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia to introduce skill assessment for wor ..

1 minute ago

Boca Juniors president Ameal hospitalized with COV ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.