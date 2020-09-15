Turkey Extends Drilling Operations Off Cyprus Until October 12 - Navy

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Turkey's navy issued a maritime advisory, known as Navtex, on Tuesday about extending drilling operations off Cyprus through October 12 amid ongoing tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Yavuz vessel, accompanied by three other ships, is engaged in the drilling activities.

Passing ships are advised to avoid visiting the area with the coordinates specified in the notice.

Tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean have been brewing for many months around Turkey's exploration for gas in waters that Cyprus and Greece claim as their exclusive economic zones. After Ankara issued a Navtex notice in August about sending the Oruc Reis ship to drill in what Greece considers its continental shelf, the latter put its armed forces on alert.