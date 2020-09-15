UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Extends Drilling Operations Off Cyprus Until October 12 - Navy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

Turkey Extends Drilling Operations Off Cyprus Until October 12 - Navy

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Turkey's navy issued a maritime advisory, known as Navtex, on Tuesday about extending drilling operations off Cyprus through October 12 amid ongoing tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Yavuz vessel, accompanied by three other ships, is engaged in the drilling activities.

Passing ships are advised to avoid visiting the area with the coordinates specified in the notice.

Tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean have been brewing for many months around Turkey's exploration for gas in waters that Cyprus and Greece claim as their exclusive economic zones. After Ankara issued a Navtex notice in August about sending the Oruc Reis ship to drill in what Greece considers its continental shelf, the latter put its armed forces on alert.

Related Topics

Turkey Alert Ankara Cyprus Greece August October Gas

Recent Stories

Normalising ties between UAE and Israel a historic ..

4 minutes ago

ADJD Reinforces the Family Guidance Programmes wit ..

34 minutes ago

UAE Minister of Economy highlights economic and in ..

2 hours ago

Future readiness key to Dubai’s leadership in at ..

2 hours ago

Ayaz Palejo advises youth to play role for elimina ..

20 seconds ago

Efforts to Promote Peace in Middle East Should Be ..

21 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.