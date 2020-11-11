UrduPoint.com
Turkey Extends Exploration In Waters Disputed With Greece, Athens Rebukes - Reports

Wed 11th November 2020 | 08:21 PM

Turkey Extends Exploration in Waters Disputed With Greece, Athens Rebukes - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Turkey on Wednesday issued a new Navtex advisory to prolong its prospecting mission in eastern Mediterranean waters disputed with Greece, media reported.

According to Greek news portal Ekathimerini, Turkey has extended its reservation of the waters south of the Greek island Kastellorizo till November 23 after its initial Navtex singled out the area through November 14.

The Greek Foreign Ministry issued a quickfire rebuke saying the move "undermines peace and stability in the region" and that allies will be informed of "Turkey's continuing illegal behavior.

Turkey has been engaged in a long-standing maritime border dispute with Greece and Cyprus over the size of their exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean. Athens and Nicosia have voiced their strong objection to the presence of Turkish exploration vessels in waters that both Greece and Cyprus claim to be part of their respective exclusive economic zones. The scramble for exclusive rights to the area is exacerbated by the presence of considerable gas deposits in the region.

