Turkey extends gas exploration in Mediterranean crisis

Turkey on Thursday extended its Mediterranean gas exploration mission and scheduled new navy drills as its row with Greece and the EU over energy and borders threatened to spiral out of control

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Turkey on Thursday extended its Mediterranean gas exploration mission and scheduled new navy drills as its row with Greece and the EU over energy and borders threatened to spiral out of control.

The Turkish navy said it was prolonging the stay of the Oruc Reis research vessel and its accompanying warships in waters claimed by Greece by an extra five days to Tuesday.

It also announced plans to hold "gunnery exercises" at the edge of its territorial waters in the northeastern corner of the Mediterranean next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said the shoopting drills were not related to Turkey's fight with Greece over access to newly discovered reserves that could offer Europe a vast new source of energy and cut its dependence on Russia.

But he also defiantly vowed to continue Turkey's various exploration activitiesin the east Mediterranean region for "as long as they are needed".

"We are determined to protect our rights," the Turkish defence minister said.