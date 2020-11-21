UrduPoint.com
Turkey Extends Geological Exploration In Disputed East Med Area Until November 29 - Navy

Sat 21st November 2020 | 05:10 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Turkey's Oruc Reis research vessel will continue its seismic exploration in the disputed area of the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, near the Greek islands of Rhodes and Kastellorizo, until November 29, the navy's Office of Navigation, Hydrography and Oceanography said on Saturday.

According to a new Navtex advisory, Oruc Reis will conduct research along with Ataman and Cengizhan vessels. The current Navtex advisory expires on November 23.

Turkey has been engaged in a long-standing maritime border dispute with Greece and Cyprus over the size of their exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean. Athens and Nicosia have voiced their strong objection to the presence of Turkish exploration vessels in waters that both Greece and Cyprus claim to be part of their respective exclusive economic zones. The scramble for exclusive rights to the area is exacerbated by the presence of considerable gas deposits in the region.

