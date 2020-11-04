UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Extends Geological Exploration Off Cyprus Coast Until February 16 - Navy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Turkey Extends Geological Exploration Off Cyprus Coast Until February 16 - Navy

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Turkey has issued a new Navtex advisory for extending the seismic exploration of hydrocarbon deposits southwest of Cyprus until February 16, the Turkish Office of Navigation, Hydrography and Oceanography said on Wednesday.

The advisory concerns the Barbaros Hayreddin Pasa research ship, accompanied by two more vessels. The current Navtex advisory expires on November 9.

Turkey has been engaged in a long-standing maritime border dispute with Greece and Cyprus over the size of their exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean. Athens and Nicosia have voiced their strong objection to the presence of Turkish exploration vessels in waters that both Greece and Cyprus claim to be part of their respective exclusive economic zones. The scramble for exclusive rights to the area is exacerbated by the presence of  considerable gas deposits in the region.

Related Topics

Turkey Nicosia Athens Cyprus Greece February November Border Gas

Recent Stories

Babar Azam is likely to replace Azhar Ali as Test ..

15 minutes ago

Power tariff relief to industrial sector lauded: M ..

22 minutes ago

Maharashtra govt allows reopening of cinema halls, ..

38 minutes ago

Pakistanâ€™s rupee goes up by Rs 0. 16 against USD

1 hour ago

Razak Dawood urges industrialists to benefit of re ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,161 new COVID-19 cases, 1,493 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.