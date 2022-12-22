UrduPoint.com

Turkey Extends List Of Persons For Extradition From Sweden - Reports

Published December 22, 2022

The Turkish government has extended the list of persons who should be extradited from Sweden from 33 to 42 people, Swedish media reported on Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The Turkish government has extended the list of persons who should be extradited from Sweden from 33 to 42 people, Swedish media reported on Thursday.

According to Radio Sweden, the majority of these people are accused of involvement in organizations considered unlawful or terrorist in Turkey.

Sixteen persons are allegedly connected with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is banned in Turkey, twelve people are participants in the Gulen movement, which is recognized as a terrorist organization by the Turkish authorities, another seven people are members of different leftist groups, the media said. The remaining seven are accused of committing various crimes, including smuggling, the radio added.

The extradition of these people is one of the main conditions for Turkey's approval of Sweden's accession to NATO.

Hamza Yalcin, a 59-year-old journalist who fled to Sweden in 1984 and is on the wanted list, told Radio Sweden that he was scared of the fact he might be extradited.

"I don't feel safe. Straight after the start of the NATO process, everything changed dramatically," he said.

On Monday, the Swedish Supreme Court banned the extradition to Turkey of journalist Bulent Kenes, accused by Ankara of involvement into the 2016 coup attempt.

Sweden and Finland, amid the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, applied for NATO membership on May 18. As of yet, only Turkey and Hungary have not ratified the Swedish and Finnish applications.

