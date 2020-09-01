UrduPoint.com
Turkey Extends Seismic Research In Disputed Areas Of Eastern Mediterranean Until Sept. 12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 01:20 AM

Turkey Extends Seismic Research in Disputed Areas of Eastern Mediterranean Until Sept. 12

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Turkey on Monday issued another Navtex message on the extension of seismic surveys the disputed areas of the eastern Mediterranean until September 12.

Turkey's Oruc Reis research vessel began exploration drilling in the Greek-claimed waters in the Eastern Mediterranean on August 10.

Ankara had extended the seismic research several times, and it was set to expire on Tuesday.

On Monday, the hydrographic service of Antalya issued the Navtex alert on the extension of the seismic research in the same area.

The Turkish-Greek tensions have escalated after Turkey began exploration drilling in the Greek-claimed waters. Greece considers this territory to be its exclusive economic zone, has mobilized its armed forces to high alert and vowed to protect its sovereign rights by all means necessary.

