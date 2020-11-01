Turkey Extends Seismic Survey in Disputed East Med Area

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) Turkey's Oruc Reis research vessel will continue its seismic exploration in the disputed area of the Eastern Mediterranean, near the Greek islands of Rhodes and Kastellorizo, until November 14, the navy's Office of Navigation, Hydrography and Oceanography has announced.

Previously, Ankara announced it would conduct surveys in the disputed area of the Eastern Mediterranean from October 12-22 and then extended them two times.

Turkey has now issued another Navtex message, saying that Oruc Reis, along with Ataman and Cengizhan vessels, will conduct exploration on November 1-14.

The Greek Foreign Ministry has responded by calling out Turkey's actions as illegal.

"Unfortunately, the new Navtex issued by Turkey for 1-14 November, reserving an area within the Greek continental shelf for the conduct of illegal seismic surveys, reconfirms yet again that Turkey is continuing to ignore the fundamental rules of International Law," the ministry said in a statement.

Turkey has been engaged in a bitter maritime borders dispute with Greece and Cyprus in connection with the size of their exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that that the region has considerable gas deposits.