Turkey fighter jet downs Syrian warplane over Idlib: monitor

A Turkish fighter jet downed a Syrian regime warplane over the northwestern Idlib province Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said, in the third such downing in three days

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :A Turkish fighter jet downed a Syrian regime warplane over the northwestern Idlib province Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said, in the third such downing in three days.

Syrian state news agency SANA said the plane was "targeted", after two others were shot down on Sunday in a Turkish operation against Russia-backed regime forces in the Idlib region.