Turkey has filed a note of protest to Greece over the opened fire at fishing boats in the Aegean Sea, which left one Turkish citizen injured, the Foreign Ministry said.

"On February 22, 2022, units of the Greek Coast Guard opened fire at the Turkish fishing boats, Baba Oğul и Esila Liya, west of the city of Karaburun and north of the Chios Island.

One of our citizens was injured on board the Baba Oğul boat. On February 23, the (Turkish) Foreign Ministry summoned the Greek deputy ambassador to Turkey, filed a note of protest to the Greek side against the disproportionate use of force toward our fishermen in the Aegean Sea," the ministry said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The statement added that the incident violated the freedom of navigation and such attacks must not happen again.