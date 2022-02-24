UrduPoint.com

Turkey Files Note Of Protest To Greece Over Fire At Fishing Boats In Aegean Sea Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 03:10 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) NKANKARA (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) RANKARA (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) , February 24 (Sputnik) Turkey has filed a note of protest to Greece over the opened fire at fishing boats in the ANKARA (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) egean Sea, which left one Turkish citizen injured, the Foreign Ministry said.

"On February 22, 2022, units of the Greek Coast Guard opened fire at the Turkish fishing boats, Baba Oğul и Esila Liya, west of the city of Karaburun and north of the Chios Island.

One of our citizens was injured on board the Baba Oğul boat. On February 23, the (Turkish) Foreign Ministry summoned the Greek deputy ambassador to Turkey, filed a note of protest to the Greek side against the disproportionate use of force toward our fishermen in the Aegean Sea," the ministry said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The statement added that the incident violated the freedom of navigation and such attacks must not happen again.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Fire Protest Turkey Ankara Greece February

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

7 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

8 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

8 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

9 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

9 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>