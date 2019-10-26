Ankara does not find the proposal of Germany to create an international safe zone in northern Syria pragmatic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Ankara does not find the proposal of Germany to create an international safe zone in northern Syria pragmatic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Saturday.

"Turkey does not consider Germany's proposal for an international safe zone in Syria realistic," Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, who was currently visiting Ankara.

Earlier in the week, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that she would propose to the NATO member states the creation of an internationally-controlled safe zone, with the involvement of Turkey and Russia, in northern Syria. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, in turn, said he welcomed the German proposal to look into possibilities of an international safe zone but stressed that details still needed to be refined and wider political support was required before it could be acted on.