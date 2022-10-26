Turkey Fines Meta $18Mln for Violating Competition Law - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Turkey has fined Meta (banned in Russia) more than $18 million for violating competition law, the NTV broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

Ankara has completed an investigation into the company that established Meta Platforms, Meta Platforms Ireland Limited, WhatsApp LLC and Madoka Turkey Bilisim Hizmetleri Ltd Sti violated Article 6 of the law on protection of competition, the broadcaster said.

Meta now has to pay 346 million liras ($18.6 million).