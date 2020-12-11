UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Fines Social Media Giants $3.8M For Failure To Hire Local Representatives - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Turkey Fines Social Media Giants $3.8M for Failure to Hire Local Representatives - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Turkey's Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) on Friday ordered several global social media platforms to pay a fine of 30 million Turkish liras ($3.8 million) each for failing to appoint local representatives, as mandated by recent legislation, the national Anadolu Agency reported.

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Periscope, Linkedin, Dailymotion, TikTok and other platforms with over one million daily users in Turkey had until November 2 to hire local representatives after the new media law came into force on October 1.

It is already the second series of penalties after the first 30-day period, when the Turkish authorities imposed a fine of 10 million Turkish liras (around $1.2 million) on the social media platforms over the same violation.

In case of non-compliance, subsequent sanctions will include an advertising ban from Turkish companies and a gradual reduction of the internet bandwidth of the platforms.

The fine has not been issued against the Russian social network Vkontakte, which has appointed a representative in line with the new law.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Turkey Social Media Facebook Fine Same October November YouTube Media From Million Instagram

Recent Stories

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

16 minutes ago

Huawei kicks off December Festivities with "Huawei ..

17 minutes ago

Sajid Khan bowls Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to top spot on ..

24 minutes ago

Almost Half of UK Adults Say Pandemic Affected The ..

2 minutes ago

Administrator inspects sainitation conditions in S ..

2 minutes ago

Pak-US Business Council stresses enhanced trade p ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.