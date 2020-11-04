UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Fines Twitter, Facebook, Other Platforms $1.2Mln Each For New Law Breach - Official

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:22 PM

Turkey Fines Twitter, Facebook, Other Platforms $1.2Mln Each for New Law Breach - Official

Ankara has issued fines of 10 million lira ($1.2 million) each to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Periscope and TikTok for failing to disclose information about their representatives in Turkey in due time, as envisioned by the country's new law on social media regulation, Deputy Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Omer Sayan said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Ankara has issued fines of 10 million lira ($1.2 million) each to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Periscope and TikTok for failing to disclose information about their representatives in Turkey in due time, as envisioned by the country's new law on social media regulation, Deputy Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Omer Sayan said on Wednesday.

In July, the Turkish parliament adopted the law on social media which obliges large platforms to appoint a Turkish citizen as a representative in the country. In addition, social media platforms now have to keep all data of their Turkish customers inside Turkey. The law, which officially entered into force in early October, also envisions the removal of messages that are considered offensive by the country's authorities.

"In case if social networks still do not notify the Turkish regulator of their representatives within 30 days after the imposition of the fine, they will be issued another fine of 30 million lira each [$3.5 million]. In the case of another violation, the authorities will ban advertising on these social networks," Sayan said, adding that the next steps involve reducing internet traffic for violators.

The official added that the fine will be reduced fourfold if social media platforms appoint representatives in a timely manner.

The United Nations has condemned Turkey's new law and said that it undermined freedom of expression.

Related Topics

Internet United Nations Turkey Parliament Social Media Facebook Twitter Fine Traffic Ankara Lira July October YouTube All Million Instagram

Recent Stories

PIA Chief gives preference to financial restructur ..

24 seconds ago

Calf, poultry schemes to improve cattle rearers fi ..

27 seconds ago

US stocks open higher as markets eye tight preside ..

28 seconds ago

DC orders for cattle vaccination campaign

32 seconds ago

Motorway gang-rape case: ATC sends co-accused to j ..

4 minutes ago

US Stocks Rise Slightly in Cautious Trade Amid Con ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.