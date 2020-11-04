Turkey Fines Twitter, Facebook, Other Platforms $1.2Mln Each for New Law Breach - Official

Ankara has issued fines of 10 million lira ($1.2 million) each to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Periscope and TikTok for failing to disclose information about their representatives in Turkey in due time, as envisioned by the country's new law on social media regulation, Deputy Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Omer Sayan said on Wednesday

In July, the Turkish parliament adopted the law on social media which obliges large platforms to appoint a Turkish citizen as a representative in the country. In addition, social media platforms now have to keep all data of their Turkish customers inside Turkey. The law, which officially entered into force in early October, also envisions the removal of messages that are considered offensive by the country's authorities.

"In case if social networks still do not notify the Turkish regulator of their representatives within 30 days after the imposition of the fine, they will be issued another fine of 30 million lira each [$3.5 million]. In the case of another violation, the authorities will ban advertising on these social networks," Sayan said, adding that the next steps involve reducing internet traffic for violators.

The official added that the fine will be reduced fourfold if social media platforms appoint representatives in a timely manner.

The United Nations has condemned Turkey's new law and said that it undermined freedom of expression.