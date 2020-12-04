UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Finishes Building 50-Mile Wall Along Border With Iran - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:39 PM

Turkey Finishes Building 50-Mile Wall Along Border With Iran - Reports

Turkey has finished construction of a 50-mile security wall along its border with Iran, the Anadolu news agency reported Friday, citing the country's interior minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Turkey has finished construction of a 50-mile security wall along its border with Iran, the Anadolu news agency reported Friday, citing the country's interior minister.

According to the Turkish news outlet, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has announced the end of the construction on Twitter, sharing photos of the built wall in the eastern province of Agri.

The agency cites frequent illegal border crossing by smugglers, illegal migrants as well as members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, considered to be a terror group by Ankara, as the reason for putting a barrier there.

In 2018, Turkey erected a border wall along the border with Syria for similar reasons.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Interior Minister Turkey Twitter Agri Ankara Border 2018

Recent Stories

Uniform educational curriculum to beget single nat ..

32 seconds ago

Coordination committee reviews cleanliness works o ..

34 seconds ago

Moscow Welcomes Granting Official Status to Russia ..

35 seconds ago

Germany Committed to Hosting US Troops Within Its ..

37 seconds ago

Man Detained for Trying to Set Church in Jerusalem ..

3 minutes ago

European Commission Mulling Ways to Protect EU Bus ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.