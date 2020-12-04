Turkey Finishes Building 50-Mile Wall Along Border With Iran - Reports

Turkey has finished construction of a 50-mile security wall along its border with Iran, the Anadolu news agency reported Friday, citing the country's interior minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Turkey has finished construction of a 50-mile security wall along its border with Iran, the Anadolu news agency reported Friday, citing the country's interior minister.

According to the Turkish news outlet, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has announced the end of the construction on Twitter, sharing photos of the built wall in the eastern province of Agri.

The agency cites frequent illegal border crossing by smugglers, illegal migrants as well as members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, considered to be a terror group by Ankara, as the reason for putting a barrier there.

In 2018, Turkey erected a border wall along the border with Syria for similar reasons.