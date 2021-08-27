Turkey Firmly Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Kabul - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Turkey firmly condemns the wave of terrorist attacks in the Afghan capital of Kabul and expresses condolences to the families of victims, the national Foreign Ministry said.

"We are deeply saddened to receive the news that many people have lost their lives or were wounded as a result of terrorist attacks carried out in Kabul today (August 26th).

We condemn this heinous act in the strongest possible terms and offer our condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," the ministry said in a statement on late Thursday.

On Thursday, at least four blasts targeted Kabul airport and its outskirts. The Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group (banned in Russia) reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.

According to the CBS broadcaster, at least 90 people have been killed in the attacks, while other media report about more than 150 injured people.