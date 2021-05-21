UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Foils 2 Terrorist Attacks On Military Facilities In Country's Southeast - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 06:10 AM

Turkey Foils 2 Terrorist Attacks on Military Facilities in Country's Southeast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Turkey has prevented two terrorist attacks on its military facilities in the southeastern provinces of Batman and Sirnak, media reported on Friday.

Terrorists used three model planes to attack a drone base in the Batman province, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing the regional authorities.

All the model planes have been neutralized, no people have been injured in the incident.

The Turkish Defense Ministry reportedly said that a similar attack on an infantry brigade had been thwarted in the Sirnak province.

It is not reported which group stands behind the attempted attacks.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Terrorist Turkey Batman Media All

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits development projects in Gh ..

7 hours ago

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

8 hours ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

9 hours ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

10 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.