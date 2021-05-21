MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Turkey has prevented two terrorist attacks on its military facilities in the southeastern provinces of Batman and Sirnak, media reported on Friday.

Terrorists used three model planes to attack a drone base in the Batman province, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing the regional authorities.

All the model planes have been neutralized, no people have been injured in the incident.

The Turkish Defense Ministry reportedly said that a similar attack on an infantry brigade had been thwarted in the Sirnak province.

It is not reported which group stands behind the attempted attacks.