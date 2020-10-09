Turkey Following US Presidential Race, Will Work With Any Administration - Parliament Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Turkey is carefully monitoring the ongoing presidential campaign in the United States and will continue its partnership with Washington no matter who emerges victorious, Mustafa Sentop, the speaker of the Turkish parliament, told Sputnik in an interview.

"We are closely following the presidential campaigns because while foreign policy is produced with regards to national interest rather than personal emotions, the President's personal approach would definitely be important in foreign policy," the speaker said.

He has noted the differences between the candidates on issues like Syria, the Eastern Mediterranean and Libya, meaning that the Turkey-US relations could be affected by a change of administrations.

"Either way, irrespective of who occupies the White House for the next four years, Turkey and U.S. will continue to be allies and to cooperate on a variety of critically important topics," Sentop added.

On November 3, the US will decide whether Republican incumbent Donald Trump will remain in office or Democrat contender Joe Biden will take the seat.