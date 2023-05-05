UrduPoint.com

Turkey Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu To Meet With Lavrov On May 10 In Moscow

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Turkey Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday that he is planning to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on May 10 in Moscow on the sidelines of the Russia-Turkey-Iran-Syria quartet talks

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Turkey Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday that he is planning to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on May 10 in Moscow on the sidelines of the Russia-Turkey-Iran-Syria quartet talks.

"Today we received the final approval of the date from the Russians ... In the morning we will hold comprehensive negotiations (in the quartet format), and in the afternoon we will hold talks with the distinguished Mr. Lavrov," Cavusoglu told Turkey's 24TV broadcaster.

