Turkey Found Gas Field in Black Sea With Estimated 320Bln Cubic Meters - Erdogan

A Turkish drilling ship found gas deposits in the Black Sea with estimated 320 billion cubic meters of reserves, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) A Turkish drilling ship found gas deposits in the Black Sea with estimated 320 billion cubic meters of reserves, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday.

"Our Faith vessel found the largest reserve in the Back sea. Its approximate size is 320 billion cubic meters," Erdogan said in its address to the nation.