Turkey Frames Damascus for Civilian Deaths to Justify Own Occupation Policies - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Turkey uses claims of civilian deaths in Syrian army operations to justify its illegal occupation of the neighboring country, Imad Moustapha, Syria's ambassador in Beijing and former ambassador in Washington, told Sputnik.

Throughout the Syrian conflict, Turkey has been seeking to create a buffer zone along the border with Syria to keep it free from Kurdish forces whom it views as terrorists. On Sunday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense blamed the Syrian military for the deaths of five civilians in a shelling attack on a hospital in the Idlib de-escalation zone as well as for another attack on a residential area and a parking lot that reportedly injured another seven people.

"Turkey, the main sponsor and protector of the radical terrorist groups in Idlib and across the region, colludes with the [Joe] Biden administration in upping the ante against Syria, hoping that this will create a context conducive to its illegal occupation of Syrian territories, and its flagrant support of criminal terrorists," Moustapha said.

In parallel with Ankara's claims, the US Department of State on Monday accused Russian and Syrian forces of conducting airstrikes and artillery attacks that killed several civilians in Idlib and Aleppo on March 21.

On the same day when the US leveled its accusations, Russian military reported that terrorists had shelled Salihin and Al-Firdaws areas in Syria's Aleppo, leaving two civilians killed and at least 17 injured. The Russian reconciliation center later expressed hope that Turkey, which was said to have summoned the Russian ambassador over the Idlib escalation, would provide assistance in identifying militants responsible for the attack.