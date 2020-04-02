Turkey freezes assets linked to Daesh/ISSI, al-Qaeda

Turkey on Thursday froze assets of three organizations linked to Daesh/ISIS, and Al-Qaeda terror groups in line with a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Turkey on Thursday froze assets of three organizations linked to Daesh/ISIS, and Al-Qaeda terror groups in line with a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution.

According to the Official Gazette, Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Libya, and also Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant of Yemen were added to the list of entities affiliated with Daesh/ISIS, and al-Qaeda.