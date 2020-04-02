UrduPoint.com
Turkey Freezes Assets Linked To Daesh/ISSI, Al-Qaeda

Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:26 PM

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Turkey on Thursday froze assets of three organizations linked to Daesh/ISIS, and Al-Qaeda terror groups in line with a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution.

According to the Official Gazette, Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Libya, and also Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant of Yemen were added to the list of entities affiliated with Daesh/ISIS, and al-Qaeda.

