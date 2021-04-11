UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Freezes Purchase Of Italy's Helicopters Worth $83Mln In Diplomatic Ruckus - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 02:50 PM

Turkey Freezes Purchase of Italy's Helicopters Worth $83Mln in Diplomatic Ruckus - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) Turkey has frozen a deal to buy helicopters worth 70 million Euros ($83 million) from Italian company Leonardo after Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Italian media reported on Sunday.

On Thursday, Draghi called the Turkish leader a dictator and upbraided his "inappropriate behavior" during a recent visit of top EU officials to Turkey. In a conspicuous mishap, only two chairs were set up for a meeting that featured Erdogan, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The latter was left standing.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu slammed Draghi's remarks as "unacceptable populist rhetoric." Italy's ambassador to Ankara was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry over the situation.

According to La Repubblica and Il Fatto Quotidiano newspapers, the Turkish authorities are demanding an official apology from the Italian government and are not going to be content with clarifications through diplomatic channels.

The news outlets said that the Turkish authorities have started to send "threatening signals" since there is no any reaction from Rome. Ankara, in particular, has reportedly frozen the deal to buy training helicopters from Italy that was expected to be signed in the coming days. In addition, at least three Italian companies operating in Turkey have also received a notice from the Turkish government, including energy company Ansaldo Energia that builds power plants in Turkey.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Turkey Company Visit Rome Buy Ankara Italy Tayyip Erdogan Sunday Dictator Media From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

5.5 magnitude aftershock jolts Indonesia&#039;s Ja ..

48 minutes ago

DP World&#039;s World Security expands its service ..

1 hour ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei unveils roadmap for managing en ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah government departments&#039; working hours ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways to celebrate UAE’s ‘Year of the ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Steel, SAFEEN Group commence transshipmen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.