UrduPoint.com

Turkey, Gazprom Discuss Extra Gas Supplies Via TurkStream - Deputy Energy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Turkey, Gazprom Discuss Extra Gas Supplies Via TurkStream - Deputy Energy Minister

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Turkey and Russian energy company Gazprom are discussing a partial extension of old contracts and the signing of new contracts for gas supplies through the spare capacity of the TurkStream pipeline, Turkish Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said on Tuesday.

"We are discussing with Gazprom an increase in gas supplies to Turkey, since there are TurkStream capacities available," Bayraktar told journalists.

The deputy minister recalled that several of Gazprom's contracts for gas supplies to Turkey expire this year.

"And in 2022 there will be 9.75 billion cubic meters of capacity available in TurkStream.

These will be new contracts and partially resumption of contracts. We are negotiating with Gazprom, but I cannot say more yet," he explained.

According to the deputy minister, Gazprom would like to sell more gas to Turkey, while Turkish consumers need this fuel.

"So I think this is the perfect combination," Bayraktar concluded.

TurkStream is an export gas pipeline from Russia to Turkey through the Black Sea, with a capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year. It is designed for gas supplies to Turkey and to the countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe through the Turkish territory.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Turkey Company Gas From Billion

Recent Stories

National squad for tests against Bangladesh announ ..

National squad for tests against Bangladesh announced

47 seconds ago
 Commercial Stocks of Oil in OECD Fell by 51Mln Bar ..

Commercial Stocks of Oil in OECD Fell by 51Mln Barrels in September - IEA

10 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary tenders apology before CEC for his ..

Fawad Chaudhary tenders apology before CEC for his remarks

11 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 36,818 New COVID-19 Cases - Respon ..

Russia Confirms 36,818 New COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

10 minutes ago
 PM reduced sales tax on petroleum products to zer ..

PM reduced sales tax on petroleum products to zero: Farrukh

11 minutes ago
 Properties of PTDC being handed over provinces, GB ..

Properties of PTDC being handed over provinces, GB, AJK: Senate told

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.