Turkey, Gazprom Discuss Extra Gas Supplies Via TurkStream - Deputy Energy Minister

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Turkey and Russian energy company Gazprom are discussing a partial extension of old contracts and the signing of new contracts for gas supplies through the spare capacity of the TurkStream pipeline, Turkish Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said on Tuesday.

"We are discussing with Gazprom an increase in gas supplies to Turkey, since there are TurkStream capacities available," Bayraktar told journalists.

The deputy minister recalled that several of Gazprom's contracts for gas supplies to Turkey expire this year.

"And in 2022 there will be 9.75 billion cubic meters of capacity available in TurkStream.

These will be new contracts and partially resumption of contracts. We are negotiating with Gazprom, but I cannot say more yet," he explained.

According to the deputy minister, Gazprom would like to sell more gas to Turkey, while Turkish consumers need this fuel.

"So I think this is the perfect combination," Bayraktar concluded.

TurkStream is an export gas pipeline from Russia to Turkey through the Black Sea, with a capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year. It is designed for gas supplies to Turkey and to the countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe through the Turkish territory.