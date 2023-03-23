- Home
Turkey General Assembly To Consider Finland's NATO Membership Next Week - Representative
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 09:05 PM
ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Turkey's General Assembly will consider Finland's NATO membership protocol next week, a member of the parliamentary commission on foreign policy issues from the Republican People's Party told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Most likely it will be next week," the representative said, answering a question about when the General Assembly will consider the protocol.