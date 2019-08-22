UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey, Germany AI Conference Attracts Attention

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 06:15 PM

Turkey, Germany AI conference attracts attention

The Turkey-Germany Artificial Intelligence Conference has received applications above its capacity, the German minister for economic affairs and energy said on Thursday

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Turkey-Germany Artificial Intelligence Conference has received applications above its capacity, the German minister for economic affairs and energy said on Thursday.

Academy and industry circles showed interest in the conference, Peter Altmaier said during a meeting with Turkish Science and Industry Minister Mustafa Varank during the conference in Berlin.

Altmaier noted that the conference will lay the cornerstone for AI and digitalization between the two countries.

Varank underlined that the two countries, which have historical relations, should make an effort to raise relations to the top level.

AI and digitalization will be the basic dynamics of production and industry in the coming era, the Turkish minister said.

Both ministers underlined that trade volume, and cooperation on AI and digitalization between the two countries should be increased.

The one-day conference is setting the scene to explore exchanging opportunities on AI technology between the two countries. The second edition of the conference is expected to be hosted by Turkey.

Related Topics

Technology Turkey German Berlin Industry Top

Recent Stories

Irrigation dept issues closure schedule as water r ..

6 minutes ago

Model Court acquits former minister Mir Haider Tal ..

6 minutes ago

Italy's Democratic Party Leader Ready for Coalitio ..

6 minutes ago

Alhamra organises launching ceremony of nine rare ..

6 minutes ago

Turkey to Retain Control Over Morek Observation Po ..

13 minutes ago

Rosatom, Baltic Shipyard to Ink Aug 23 Contract on ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.