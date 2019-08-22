Turkey, Germany AI conference attracts attention

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Turkey-Germany Artificial Intelligence Conference has received applications above its capacity, the German minister for economic affairs and energy said on Thursday

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Turkey-Germany Artificial Intelligence Conference has received applications above its capacity, the German minister for economic affairs and energy said on Thursday.

Academy and industry circles showed interest in the conference, Peter Altmaier said during a meeting with Turkish Science and Industry Minister Mustafa Varank during the conference in Berlin.

Altmaier noted that the conference will lay the cornerstone for AI and digitalization between the two countries.

Varank underlined that the two countries, which have historical relations, should make an effort to raise relations to the top level.

AI and digitalization will be the basic dynamics of production and industry in the coming era, the Turkish minister said.

Both ministers underlined that trade volume, and cooperation on AI and digitalization between the two countries should be increased.

The one-day conference is setting the scene to explore exchanging opportunities on AI technology between the two countries. The second edition of the conference is expected to be hosted by Turkey.