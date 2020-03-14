Turkey, Germany, France to Hold Summit Via Video Conference Call Due to COVID-19 - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a Tuesday meeting via a video conference call due to the fears over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, a source from the Turkish presidential administration told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier this week, Erdogan announced that the migration summit was expected to be held in Istanbul on March 17, with the participation of the German chancellor and French President.

"The Turkey-Germany-France summit will be held via a video conference due to the situation with the coronavirus," the source said.

According to the latest data by the health authorities of the respective countries, as of Friday, Turkey has only five cases of COVID-19 on its soil, Germany has more than 3,300 and France has more than 3,500 cases on its soil.