Turkey, Germany, France, UK To Hold Summit On Syria In Istanbul In February - Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:38 PM

Turkey, Germany, France, UK to Hold Summit on Syria in Istanbul in February - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that a summit on Syria was scheduled for February and would be held in Istanbul with the participation of the heads of Turkey, Germany, France and the United Kingdom

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that a summit on Syria was scheduled for February and would be held in Istanbul with the participation of the heads of Turkey, Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

The four-party meeting, dedicated primarily to the situation in Syria, was held on Tuesday before the NATO summit in London.

"The Turkish, German, French, British leaders to hold the annual 4-way meeting in February 2020," Erdogan told Turkish reporters, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

On Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that her Tuesday meeting with Erdogan and the leaders of France and the UK was good and effective, adding that the sides agreed to hold a new round of talks in February.

The chancellor noted that the leaders of the four countries unilaterally agreed on the fact that the fight against the Islamic State (terror group banned in Russia) should be continued and completed.

