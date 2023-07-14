Open Menu

Turkey Gives Explanations To Russia On Return Of Azov Leaders To Ukraine - Ruling Party

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 01:50 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Turkey has provided explanations to Moscow regarding the transfer of the commanders of the nationalist Azov battalion (banned in Russia) back to Ukraine, the spokesman for Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, Omer Celik, said on Thursday.

"Appropriate explanations have been given from our side. The situation has become clearer. There is no tension (in relations between Ankara and Moscow)," Celic told Turkish broadcaster Haberturk, although without providing further details.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he wanted to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in August to discuss, among other things, the situation with the Azov commanders.

On July 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram that four Azov commanders were flying with him back to Ukraine following his meeting with Erdogan. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on July 10 that Russia considered the transfer of the Azov leaders by Ankara to Kiev to be a violation of the agreements reached before, adding that the issue would be discussed with Turkey.

