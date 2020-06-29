UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey-GNA Maritime Border Deal Has No Constitutional Basis - Tobruk

Faizan Hashmi 43 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 01:56 PM

Turkey-GNA Maritime Border Deal Has No Constitutional Basis - Tobruk

The memorandum of understanding on military cooperation and a new maritime border in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea signed between the Turkish government and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in late November 2019 has no constitutional status, Ahmed Huma, the second deputy speaker of the Tobruk-based parliament, told Sputnik in an interview

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The memorandum of understanding on military cooperation and a new maritime border in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea signed between the Turkish government and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in late November 2019 has no constitutional status, Ahmed Huma, the second deputy speaker of the Tobruk-based parliament, told Sputnik in an interview.

Under the memorandum, Ankara is to receive access to a zone between Turkey and Libya in the Mediterranean that is also claimed by Greece and Cyprus. The agreement has also seen Ankara step up its oil and gas exploration off the coast of Cyprus, which has triggered a backlash from other European leaders, who have called Turkey's actions illegal and provocative.

"The most important things that I have talked about were verifying the treaty as a constitutional document and endorsing it by the House of Representatives. These things did not happen at all, and therefore this accord is unconstitutional and illegitimate. We are not concerned with international legitimacy as much as we do with the legitimacy for the Libyan people," Huma said, adding that those who are responsible for this agreement would bear "the historical and moral responsibility in front of the Libyans.

"

One of the main reasons that prompted Ankara to pressure the GNA to sign this deal is "Turkey's ambitions in Libya," including the gas exploration in the Mediterranean waters, the official said, noting that this purpose "does not serve the interests of the Libyan people" and aimed only at "seizing Libya's wealth."

Turkey has been providing extensive military support to the GNA since it requested assistance in late 2019. The two parties' military cooperation pact was heavily criticized by the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the eastern-based authorities that it supports.

According to media reports, Turkey is also planning to establish two permanent military bases in Libya as part of its continued aid for the GNA. The GNA is considering giving Ankara's military use of the Al-Watiya airbase, recaptured from the LNA in mid-May, and the second will reportedly be established in the port of Misrata.

Related Topics

Army Turkey Parliament Oil Ankara Cyprus Libya Greece November Border Gas 2019 Moral Media All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Anti Terrorism Court adjourns PTV, Parliament atta ..

23 minutes ago

SI Shahid, Security Guard Iftikhar lost life durin ..

24 minutes ago

Poland's Duda, Trzaskowski Advance to 2nd Round of ..

24 minutes ago

Seven dead, eight injured brought to SMBB Trauma C ..

24 minutes ago

Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme sets new target to ..

24 minutes ago

PTI members standing with ideology of Imran Khan: ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.