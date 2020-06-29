Turkey-GNA Maritime Border Deal Has No Constitutional Basis - Tobruk

The memorandum of understanding on military cooperation and a new maritime border in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea signed between the Turkish government and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in late November 2019 has no constitutional status, Ahmed Huma, the second deputy speaker of the Tobruk-based parliament, told Sputnik in an interview

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The memorandum of understanding on military cooperation and a new maritime border in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea signed between the Turkish government and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in late November 2019 has no constitutional status, Ahmed Huma, the second deputy speaker of the Tobruk-based parliament, told Sputnik in an interview.

Under the memorandum, Ankara is to receive access to a zone between Turkey and Libya in the Mediterranean that is also claimed by Greece and Cyprus. The agreement has also seen Ankara step up its oil and gas exploration off the coast of Cyprus, which has triggered a backlash from other European leaders, who have called Turkey's actions illegal and provocative.

"The most important things that I have talked about were verifying the treaty as a constitutional document and endorsing it by the House of Representatives. These things did not happen at all, and therefore this accord is unconstitutional and illegitimate. We are not concerned with international legitimacy as much as we do with the legitimacy for the Libyan people," Huma said, adding that those who are responsible for this agreement would bear "the historical and moral responsibility in front of the Libyans.

"

One of the main reasons that prompted Ankara to pressure the GNA to sign this deal is "Turkey's ambitions in Libya," including the gas exploration in the Mediterranean waters, the official said, noting that this purpose "does not serve the interests of the Libyan people" and aimed only at "seizing Libya's wealth."

Turkey has been providing extensive military support to the GNA since it requested assistance in late 2019. The two parties' military cooperation pact was heavily criticized by the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the eastern-based authorities that it supports.

According to media reports, Turkey is also planning to establish two permanent military bases in Libya as part of its continued aid for the GNA. The GNA is considering giving Ankara's military use of the Al-Watiya airbase, recaptured from the LNA in mid-May, and the second will reportedly be established in the port of Misrata.