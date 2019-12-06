Turkey, GNA to Submit Maritime Border Agreement to UN for Approval - Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Turkey and Libya 's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) will submit their maritime agreement to the United Nations for approval, Ahmet Berat Conkar, a member of the Turkish parliament 's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Libya's eastern-based government that rivals the GNA recognized the memorandum as constitutionally invalid, saying that it would have serious consequences if it entered into force.

"It [the maritime accord] will be submitted to the United Nations for the delimitation in accordance with the maritime law after the GNA parliament's approval," Berat Conkar said.

The lawmaker noted that Ankara expected Egypt, Greece and Cyprus to reconsider their positions on the memorandum, as they "ignored Libyan and Turkish sovereign rights.

"

"The countries will then take all necessary steps to use their sovereign rights over economic and natural resources within the legal framework of the maritime jurisdiction in the maritime areas defined by the memorandum," he added.

The GNA-Turkish agreement, which was signed on November 27, would allow Turkey to use Libyan airspace and enter territorial waters without permission from the local authorities. It also would set a new maritime border between the two countries that runs through a zone in the Mediterranean that Greece and Cyprus claim as their own. Egypt, Greece and Cyprus have each voiced their objection to the arrangement.