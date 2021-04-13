UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Going Through Most Difficult Period Since Start Of Pandemic - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 58 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 01:00 AM

Turkey Going Through Most Difficult Period Since Start of Pandemic - Health Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca believes that the country is going through the most difficult period since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Turkish Health Ministry reported record number of new coronavirus cases in the country in seven of 10 days through Thursday.

On Friday and Saturday, near-record daily increases of over 52,000 new COVID-19 cases were recorded as well.

"Turkey is going through the most difficult time of the pandemic. Negative factors are our fatigue from uncertainty, the general moral decline from the protracted pandemic and the emergence of new mutations that are spreading even faster, 85 percent is the 'UK' strain. But other mutations have also been found in Turkey ” 166 people were diagnosed with the 'Brazilian' variant of the virus," Koca told reporters.

Related Topics

Turkey United Kingdom Moral From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

28 minutes ago

Fencing fans&#039; attention turns to UAE as 2022 ..

58 minutes ago

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

3 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

3 hours ago

Rulers congratulate President, VP, Abu Dhabi Crown ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.