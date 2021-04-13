Turkey Going Through Most Difficult Period Since Start of Pandemic - Health Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca believes that the country is going through the most difficult period since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Turkish Health Ministry reported record number of new coronavirus cases in the country in seven of 10 days through Thursday.

On Friday and Saturday, near-record daily increases of over 52,000 new COVID-19 cases were recorded as well.

"Turkey is going through the most difficult time of the pandemic. Negative factors are our fatigue from uncertainty, the general moral decline from the protracted pandemic and the emergence of new mutations that are spreading even faster, 85 percent is the 'UK' strain. But other mutations have also been found in Turkey ” 166 people were diagnosed with the 'Brazilian' variant of the virus," Koca told reporters.