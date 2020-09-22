UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey, Greece Agree To Talks On Mediterranean Tensions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 11:51 PM

Turkey, Greece agree to talks on Mediterranean tensions

Turkey and Greece have agreed to talks over disputed waters in the eastern Mediterranean, both sides said Tuesday, after diplomatic efforts led by Germany to defuse a crisis that has raised fears of conflict

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Turkey and Greece have agreed to talks over disputed waters in the eastern Mediterranean, both sides said Tuesday, after diplomatic efforts led by Germany to defuse a crisis that has raised fears of conflict.

A standoff over gas exploration in contested waters has seen the NATO neighbours stage rival war games amid aggressive rhetoric but recent days have seen softer tones, raising hopes for a diplomatic solution.

The latest flare-up began in August when Turkey sent the Oruc Reis research vessel to disputed waters near a Greek island accompanied by warships and prolonged the mission three times despite repeated calls from the European Union and Greece to stop.

But on Tuesday, both sides said they were "ready to start exploratory talks" as a three-way videoconference between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Council chief Charles Michel took place Tuesday, the Turkish presidency said.

The Greek foreign ministry confirmed, saying these would take place in Istanbul "soon," without providing any precise date.

- Oruc Reis going back? - This is not the first time that Greece and Turkey have held such talks on continental shelf disputes -- the last were held in 2016.

Ankara argues that it has the largest coastline of all the eastern Mediterranean nations but a disproportionately small share of the sea because of Greece's far-flung islands -- some of them within sight of Turkey's shore.

Athens counters that its claims to the waters are grounded in international law and past agreements signed by Ankara.

Turkish officials have insisted the Oruc Reis research vessel will return to its work, and Turkish media on Tuesday reported the ship had left Antalya port.

Ship-tracking website marinetraffic.com showed the vessel was off the coast of Turkey near Antalya on Tuesday late afternoon.

Turkey has also extended the operations of another research vessel, Barbaros Hayrettin Pasa, in disputed waters off Cyprus until October 18. Its drill ship Yavuz will also remain off Cyprus until October 12.

During the videoconference, Erdogan suggested a regional conference with all sides including Turkish Cypriots would be "positive and constructive" in addressing the eastern Mediterranean issue.

Erdogan called for "sincere dialogue" to settle the row and rejected "any imposition, harassment, or attack in the opposite direction", in an address to the United Nations General Assembly via videoconference.

Turkey "cannot turn a blind eye" to the violation of its rights in the eastern Mediterranean, he said.

Related Topics

Assembly Attack NATO United Nations Turkey German European Union Germany Antalya Ankara Istanbul Cyprus Greece Angela Merkel Tayyip Erdogan August October Gas 2016 Media All From Share

Recent Stories

Chief of Staff tours site of UAE-Greece joint mili ..

1 hour ago

Opposition wants to abolish anti-money laundering ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 4 businesses and warns 18 for ..

2 hours ago

Spain moves to ensure firms cover homeworking cost ..

5 minutes ago

De Bruyne urges Man City to make fast start in tit ..

5 minutes ago

Russian special forces arrest 'Jesus of Siberia'

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.