Turkey, Greece Decide to Mutually Recognize COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates - Cavusoglu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Turkey and Greece agreed to recognize each other's COVID-19 vaccine certificates and to continue dialogue on most important bilateral issues, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

"Discussed our bilateral relations and regional issues w/FM @NikosDendias of #Greece. Decided to mutually recognize COVID-19 vaccine certificates. Agreed to continue our dialogue without interruption to solve the issues between our countries," Cavusoglu tweeted, following a meeting with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Athens.

Cavusoglu also highlighted that Turkey and Greece agreed to solve serious differences and cooperate on energy, transport, environment and tourism.

The Greek Foreign Minister tweeted a photo from his meeting with Cavusoglu and remarked that they talked about the bilateral relations, as well as regional and international developments.

Cavusoglu arrived in Greece on Sunday for a two-day visit. On the first day, he met with the members of a Turkish community in the Western Thrace region of Greece. The Greek Foreign Ministry issued a statement on this occasion, as Greece considers the community in Western Thrace to be a Muslim minority rather than a Turkish one.

On the second day, Cavusoglu had a meeting with his counterpart Dendias and Greek Prime Minister. This visit comes amid tensions between the two countries, which are linked to military and naval exercises`as well as explorations rights in the Eastern Mediterranean.