Turkey, Greece To Discuss Situation In Eastern Mediterranean In Brussels On Thursday

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

Turkey, Greece to Discuss Situation in Eastern Mediterranean in Brussels on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Greece and Turkey are set to hold a meeting on reducing tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean in Brussels on Thursday, September 10.

The talks were originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the NATO headquarters, but were postponed by the NATO Military Committee, according to Anadolu sources at the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

The tensions between Ankara and Athens escalated last month after Turkey's Oruc Reis research vessel began exploration drilling in the Greek-claimed waters in the eastern Mediterranean. Greece, which considers this territory to be its exclusive economic zone, has mobilized its armed forces to high alert and vowed to protect its sovereign rights by all necessary means.

More Stories From World

