UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey, Greece To Hold 4th Meeting On Confidence-Building Measures This Week

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:00 PM

Turkey, Greece to Hold 4th Meeting on Confidence-Building Measures This Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Turkish and Greek defense delegations will hold the 4th meeting on confidence-building measures via video conference on Wednesday and Thursday, Turkish Ministry of National Defense said on Tuesday.

"The 4th meeting on confidence-building measures between the delegations of Turkish and Greek national defense ministries will be held on May 26-27, 2021 via video conference," the ministry tweeted.

Turkey and Greece last year agreed to continue the talks on confidence-building measures in order to decrease tensions and prevent potential conflicts in the Eastern Mediterranean. These two countries have some unresolved problems such as the Cyprus issue, the Aegean dispute, the migration issue and other problems in the Mediterranean.

In recent years there has been rising tension between Turkey and Greece due to their military and naval exercises in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. They have competing ambitions and claims on gas reserves in the region. Greece accuses Turkey of violating international rules in the Aegean Sea and the Mediterranean due to the activities for natural gas discovery. On the other hand, Turkey claims that the drilling activities are based on its legitimate rights.

Related Topics

Turkey Cyprus Greece May Gas

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

37 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

52 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

52 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

52 minutes ago

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

1 hour ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.