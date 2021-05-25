Turkey, Greece to Hold 4th Meeting on Confidence-Building Measures This Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Turkish and Greek defense delegations will hold the 4th meeting on confidence-building measures via video conference on Wednesday and Thursday, Turkish Ministry of National Defense said on Tuesday.

"The 4th meeting on confidence-building measures between the delegations of Turkish and Greek national defense ministries will be held on May 26-27, 2021 via video conference," the ministry tweeted.

Turkey and Greece last year agreed to continue the talks on confidence-building measures in order to decrease tensions and prevent potential conflicts in the Eastern Mediterranean. These two countries have some unresolved problems such as the Cyprus issue, the Aegean dispute, the migration issue and other problems in the Mediterranean.

In recent years there has been rising tension between Turkey and Greece due to their military and naval exercises in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. They have competing ambitions and claims on gas reserves in the region. Greece accuses Turkey of violating international rules in the Aegean Sea and the Mediterranean due to the activities for natural gas discovery. On the other hand, Turkey claims that the drilling activities are based on its legitimate rights.