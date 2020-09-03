Turkey, Greece to Hold Talks Within NATO to Reduce Risks in Mediterranean - NATO Chief

Turkey and Greece have agreed to begin technical talks within NATO to reduce the risk of incidents in the Eastern Mediterranean, the alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said in a statement

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Turkey and Greece have agreed to begin technical talks within NATO to reduce the risk of incidents in the Eastern Mediterranean, the alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said in a statement.

"Following my discussions with Greek and Turkish leaders, the two Allies have agreed to enter into technical talks at NATO to establish mechanisms for military de-confliction to reduce the risk of incidents and accidents in the Eastern Mediterranean," the statement says.

Stoltenberg will be in close contact with all interested NATO members "to find a solution to the tensions in the spirit of NATO solidarity," it says.

Greece and Turkey accuse each other of signing illegal agreements on delimitation of maritime zones that do not take into account the interests of the other side.