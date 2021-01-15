Turkey, Greece to Resume Maritime Security Talks in Brussels Next Week - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Turkey and Greece will resume talks in Brussels next week on how to resolve their maritime disputes in the resources-rich Eastern Mediterranean, a Turkish military source told reporters on Friday.

"The technical negotiations between military delegations from Turkey and Greece will resume the next week," the source said.

The talks will be held at the NATO headquarters.

NATO announced in October that Ankara and Athens would seek to set up a military hotline.

The two NATO allies have been at odds over their conflicting claims to the oil-and gas-rich Cypriot continental shelf. Their ties hit the lowest point last year after Turkey sent a seismic survey vessel to the disputed waters, prompting Greece to put its troops on alert.