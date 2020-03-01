Turkey Grounds Flights to Italy, Iraq, South Korea Over Coronavirus

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Turkey has expanded flight bans over the coronavirus outbreak to Italy, Iraq and South Korea, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday.

Earlier, Turkish airlines stopped flying to China and Iran.

"Due to the coronavirus situation, we introduced another measure at the proposal of our scientific council. All passenger flights between Turkey and Italy, South Korea and Iraq will be suspended at midnight," he said in a statement.