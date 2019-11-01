UrduPoint.com
Turkey Hands Over 18 Syrian Servicemen To Russia - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 09:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Turkey has released 18 Syrian servicemen detained in northern Syria and handed them over to Russia, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement following bilateral negotiations on the fate of the military service members.

On Thursday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the two states were negotiating a handover of 18 captive servicemen of the Syrian military to Russia.

"18 [Syrian] Regime elements seized during the search / detection / reconnaissance / security activities in the southeast of Rasulayn on October 29 were handed over as a result of the coordination with the authorities of the Russian Federation," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish units, seen as terrorists by Ankara, and the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

The United States and Turkey came to an agreement on October 17 for a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal on October 22 to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the operation zone in northeastern Syria along the Turkish border.

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that the pullout of the Kurdish armed units from the area had been completed ahead of schedule.

