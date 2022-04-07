UrduPoint.com

Turkey Hands Over Khashoggi Murder Case To Saudi Arabia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 01:52 PM

Turkey Hands Over Khashoggi Murder Case to Saudi Arabia - Reports

Turkish justice ministry has suspended court proceedings in Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi murder trial and handed it over to Saudi Arabia, Turkish newspaper Star reported on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Turkish justice ministry has suspended court proceedings in Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi murder trial and handed it over to Saudi Arabia, Turkish newspaper Star reported on Thursday.

Khashoggi went missing in 2018 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The Saudi government initially denied any knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts but eventually admitted that he had been killed inside the diplomatic mission.

In September 2020, a Saudi Arabian court imposed sentences on eight defendants in the Khashoggi murder case. Five of them were sentenced to 20 years in prison, one to 10 years, and two more received seven years in prison.

