Turkey Has 2 Evacuation Planes Waiting In Kiev, Discusses Issue With Russia, Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Turkey continues negotiations with Russia and Ukraine on the evacuation of its citizens and has two planes waiting at the Boryspil airport in Kiev, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday.

"On the evening of February 24, we sent two A400M aircraft for humanitarian aid. At the same time, we were planning the evacuation of our citizens. Two of our planes are currently waiting at the Boryspil airport due to the closure of the airspace. We continue our contacts with both Russia and Ukraine on this issue," Akar told reporters.

